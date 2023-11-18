The Winnipeg Jets' Joshua Morrissey and the Arizona Coyotes' Sean Durzi are two of the top players to watch when these squads meet on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

Jets vs. Coyotes Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Jets (-190)

Jets (-190) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+,SCRIPPS

Jets Players to Watch

Kyle Connor is one of Winnipeg's top contributors with 20 points. He has scored 13 goals and picked up seven assists this season.

Mark Scheifele has picked up 18 points (1.1 per game), scoring five goals and adding 13 assists.

Morrissey has 14 points for Winnipeg, via one goal and 13 assists.

Laurent Brossoit (1-1-1) has a 3.2 goals against average and an .872% save percentage (63rd in league).

Coyotes Players to Watch

Clayton Keller has scored seven goals (0.4 per game) and collected 10 assists (0.6 per game), taking 3.3 shots per game and shooting 13.2%. This places him among the leaders for Arizona with 17 total points (1.1 per game).

Arizona's Nick Schmaltz has posted 13 total points (0.8 per game), with four goals and nine assists.

This season, Durzi has scored five goals and contributed seven assists for Arizona, giving him a point total of 12.

In the crease, Connor Ingram has a record of 6-1-0 in eight games this season, conceding 20 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 223 saves and a .918 save percentage, 15th in the league.

Jets vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 6th 3.63 Goals Scored 3.31 14th 14th 3.19 Goals Allowed 3 12th 10th 32 Shots 28.3 30th 7th 28.1 Shots Allowed 33.2 27th 21st 18.33% Power Play % 30.51% 4th 27th 73.21% Penalty Kill % 76.67% 20th

