Jets vs. Coyotes November 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets' Joshua Morrissey and the Arizona Coyotes' Sean Durzi are two of the top players to watch when these squads meet on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.
Jets vs. Coyotes Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-190)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,SCRIPPS
Jets Players to Watch
- Kyle Connor is one of Winnipeg's top contributors with 20 points. He has scored 13 goals and picked up seven assists this season.
- Mark Scheifele has picked up 18 points (1.1 per game), scoring five goals and adding 13 assists.
- Morrissey has 14 points for Winnipeg, via one goal and 13 assists.
- Laurent Brossoit (1-1-1) has a 3.2 goals against average and an .872% save percentage (63rd in league).
Coyotes Players to Watch
- Clayton Keller has scored seven goals (0.4 per game) and collected 10 assists (0.6 per game), taking 3.3 shots per game and shooting 13.2%. This places him among the leaders for Arizona with 17 total points (1.1 per game).
- Arizona's Nick Schmaltz has posted 13 total points (0.8 per game), with four goals and nine assists.
- This season, Durzi has scored five goals and contributed seven assists for Arizona, giving him a point total of 12.
- In the crease, Connor Ingram has a record of 6-1-0 in eight games this season, conceding 20 goals (2.8 goals against average) with 223 saves and a .918 save percentage, 15th in the league.
Jets vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|6th
|3.63
|Goals Scored
|3.31
|14th
|14th
|3.19
|Goals Allowed
|3
|12th
|10th
|32
|Shots
|28.3
|30th
|7th
|28.1
|Shots Allowed
|33.2
|27th
|21st
|18.33%
|Power Play %
|30.51%
|4th
|27th
|73.21%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.67%
|20th
