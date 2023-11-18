The Winnipeg Jets (8-5-2) host the Arizona Coyotes (8-6-2) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS, with both teams heading into the game following a victory. The Jets are coming off a 3-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, while the Coyotes took down the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in their most recent outing.

The Jets have a 6-2-2 record during their last 10 games. They have scored 38 total goals (seven power-play goals on 36 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 19.4%) while allowing 27 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we expect to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Jets vs. Coyotes Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Jets 4, Coyotes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-190)

Jets (-190) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets are 8-5-2 overall and 1-2-3 in overtime matchups.

Winnipeg has three points (1-1-1) in the three games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Jets scored only one goal, they lost.

Winnipeg finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering one point).

The Jets are 8-2-1 in the 11 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 17 points).

In the five games when Winnipeg has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered six points after finishing 3-2-0.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 5-4-2 (12 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents four times, and went 3-1-0 (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 5th 3.67 Goals Scored 3.31 14th 18th 3.27 Goals Allowed 3 12th 6th 32.9 Shots 28.3 30th 7th 28.1 Shots Allowed 33.2 27th 19th 19.64% Power Play % 30.51% 4th 27th 72.22% Penalty Kill % 76.67% 20th

Jets vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

