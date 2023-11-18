The Winnipeg Jets (8-5-2) are favorites when they welcome in the Arizona Coyotes (8-6-2) on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Jets are -190 on the moneyline to win, while the Coyotes have +155 moneyline odds.

Jets vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Jets vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

Winnipeg and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in nine of 16 games this season.

The Jets have been victorious in eight of their 10 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (80.0%).

The Coyotes have claimed an upset victory in three of the 10 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Winnipeg has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -190.

Arizona has a record of 1-4 in games when bookmakers list the team at +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Jets Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Kyle Connor 0.5 (-115) 1.5 (+160) 3.5 (-139) Cole Perfetti 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+120) Joshua Morrissey 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-149) 2.5 (-118)

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 7-3 6-4-0 6.2 3.80 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.80 2.70 7 19.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 5-5 7-3-0 6.3 3.80 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.80 3.30 10 32.3% Record as ML Favorite 6-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

