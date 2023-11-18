The Winnipeg Jets and Arizona Coyotes (each coming off a victory in its last game) will meet on Saturday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg.

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Jets vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Coyotes Jets 5-3 WPG

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have conceded 51 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.

The Jets' 58 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Jets have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Jets have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 16 13 7 20 8 7 - Mark Scheifele 16 5 13 18 7 8 51.1% Joshua Morrissey 16 1 13 14 15 8 - Cole Perfetti 16 6 8 14 4 3 37.5% Alex Iafallo 16 4 9 13 3 7 20%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have given up 48 total goals this season (three per game), 13th in the NHL.

The Coyotes have 53 goals this season (3.3 per game), 11th in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Coyotes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players