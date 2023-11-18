Currently, the Winnipeg Jets (8-5-2) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (8-6-2) at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Barrett Hayton C Out Upper Body Jack McBain C Out Lower Body Travis Dermott D Out Upper Body Juuso Valimaki D Out Face

Jets vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Arena: Canada Life Centre

Jets Season Insights

The Jets' 55 total goals (3.7 per game) rank eighth in the NHL.

It has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +6.

Coyotes Season Insights

With 53 goals (3.3 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 11th-ranked offense.

Arizona has given up 48 total goals this season (three per game), ranking 13th in the NHL.

Their +5 goal differential is 11th in the league.

Jets vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-190) Coyotes (+155) 6.5

