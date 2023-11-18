Can we count on Dylan Samberg lighting the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Arizona Coyotes at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Samberg stats and insights

Samberg is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in one game (zero shots).

Samberg has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 48 total goals (three per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Samberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:16 Home W 3-2 11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:33 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:53 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:10 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:35 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:42 Away L 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:44 Away W 4-1

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

