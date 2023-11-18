Can we count on Dylan Samberg lighting the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Arizona Coyotes at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Samberg stats and insights

  • Samberg is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Samberg has no points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 48 total goals (three per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Samberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:16 Home W 3-2
11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:33 Home W 6-3
11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:53 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:10 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 5-3
11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:35 Away L 5-2
10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:42 Away L 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:44 Away W 4-1

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

