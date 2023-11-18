Will Dylan DeMelo Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 18?
Can we count on Dylan DeMelo scoring a goal when the Winnipeg Jets play the Arizona Coyotes at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Dylan DeMelo score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
DeMelo stats and insights
- DeMelo has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.
- DeMelo has picked up one assist on the power play.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 48 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
DeMelo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|22:32
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|2
|0
|2
|20:27
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|23:05
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:57
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Away
|W 4-1
Jets vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
