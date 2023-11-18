On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is David Gustafsson going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

Gustafsson has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Gustafsson has zero points on the power play.

Gustafsson averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 48 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 9:36 Home W 3-2 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:40 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:41 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:40 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 8:38 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:00 Away L 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:23 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Blues 1 1 0 9:43 Home W 4-2

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

