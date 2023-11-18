Cole Perfetti will be in action when the Winnipeg Jets and Arizona Coyotes meet on Saturday at Canada Life Centre, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Perfetti interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Cole Perfetti vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Perfetti has averaged 13:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Perfetti has a goal in six of 16 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 16 games this season, Perfetti has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In seven of 16 games this season, Perfetti has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Perfetti's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Perfetti has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 48 total goals (three per game) in the NHL.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 16 Games 3 14 Points 3 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

