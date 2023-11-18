Will Brenden Dillon Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 18?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brenden Dillon score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Dillon stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Dillon has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken three shots in one game against the Coyotes this season, and has scored two goals.
- Dillon has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have conceded 48 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Dillon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/17/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:50
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|16:46
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|14:47
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|18:29
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|3
|2
|1
|20:14
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|22:17
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Away
|W 4-1
Jets vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
