The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brenden Dillon score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Brenden Dillon score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Dillon stats and insights

  • In three of 16 games this season, Dillon has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has taken three shots in one game against the Coyotes this season, and has scored two goals.
  • Dillon has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 48 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.4 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Dillon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/17/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 3-2
11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:46 Home W 6-3
11/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:47 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 18:29 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:09 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 20:14 Away W 5-3
11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:30 Away L 5-2
10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:17 Home L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:25 Away L 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:27 Away W 4-1

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

