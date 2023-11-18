The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Jonsson-Fjallby 2022-23 stats and insights

In six of 50 games last season, Jonsson-Fjallby scored -- but just one goal each time.

Jonsson-Fjallby produced zero points on the power play last season.

Jonsson-Fjallby's shooting percentage last season was 11.1%. He averaged 0.7 shots per game.

Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Coyotes ranked 24th in goals against, giving up 295 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

The Coyotes secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

