Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 18?
The Winnipeg Jets' upcoming contest versus the Arizona Coyotes is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Jonsson-Fjallby 2022-23 stats and insights
- In six of 50 games last season, Jonsson-Fjallby scored -- but just one goal each time.
- Jonsson-Fjallby produced zero points on the power play last season.
- Jonsson-Fjallby's shooting percentage last season was 11.1%. He averaged 0.7 shots per game.
Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Coyotes ranked 24th in goals against, giving up 295 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.
- The Coyotes secured four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Jets vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
