Alex Iafallo will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Arizona Coyotes face off on Saturday at Canada Life Centre, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Iafallo in that upcoming Jets-Coyotes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Alex Iafallo vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

Iafallo has averaged 17:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Iafallo has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 16 games played, including multiple goals once.

Iafallo has a point in seven of 16 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In five of 16 games this season, Iafallo has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Iafallo's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Iafallo going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 48 total goals (three per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 16 Games 3 13 Points 2 4 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

