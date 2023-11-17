The UTSA Roadrunners (7-3) host an AAC showdown against the South Florida Bulls (5-5) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Alamodome.

UTSA is averaging 31.5 points per game offensively this season (39th in the FBS), and is giving up 24.6 points per game (55th) on defense. While South Florida's defense has been stuck in neutral, ranking fifth-worst by conceding 452.2 total yards per game, its offense ranks 18th-best with 453.4 total yards per contest.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN2.

UTSA vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

How to Watch Week 12 Games

UTSA vs. South Florida Key Statistics

UTSA South Florida 407.7 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.4 (20th) 365.2 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 452.2 (126th) 169.7 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 188.8 (28th) 238 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.6 (38th) 14 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 13 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has thrown for 1,897 yards (189.7 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 64.3% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 183 rushing yards on 63 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Kevorian Barnes, has carried the ball 127 times for 606 yards (60.6 per game), scoring six times.

Robert Henry has collected 482 yards on 89 carries, scoring eight times.

Joshua Cephus' team-high 801 yards as a receiver have come on 66 receptions (out of 93 targets) with eight touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has caught 28 passes for 481 yards (48.1 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Devin McCuin has been the target of 44 passes and hauled in 29 receptions for 398 yards, an average of 39.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has been a dual threat for South Florida this season. He has 2,538 passing yards (253.8 per game) while completing 63.9% of his passes. He's tossed 18 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 659 yards (65.9 ypg) on 168 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has rushed for 690 yards on 145 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Sean Atkins paces his team with 808 receiving yards on 69 receptions with four touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has put together a 543-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 54 targets.

Mike Brown-Stephens has racked up 344 reciving yards (34.4 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

