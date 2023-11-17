Nino Niederreiter will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres play at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Niederreiter against the Sabres, we have plenty of info to help.

Nino Niederreiter vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Niederreiter Season Stats Insights

Niederreiter's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:46 per game on the ice, is +5.

Niederreiter has scored a goal in three of 15 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Niederreiter has a point in six of 15 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In five of 15 games this season, Niederreiter has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Niederreiter's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 26.3% of Niederreiter going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Niederreiter Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 52 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 15 Games 1 10 Points 0 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

