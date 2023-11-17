Nikolaj Ehlers and the Winnipeg Jets will play the Buffalo Sabres at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Ehlers in that upcoming Jets-Sabres matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Ehlers has averaged 14:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In three of 15 games this season, Ehlers has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In six of 15 games this season, Ehlers has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Ehlers has an assist in three of 15 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Ehlers goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Ehlers going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 52 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 15 Games 2 8 Points 2 4 Goals 0 4 Assists 2

