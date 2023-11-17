On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets go head to head against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Nikolaj Ehlers going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ehlers stats and insights

  • Ehlers has scored in three of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
  • Ehlers has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Ehlers averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ehlers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Devils 2 2 0 14:54 Home W 6-3
11/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:59 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 13:57 Away W 5-3
11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:33 Away L 5-2
10/30/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 13:49 Home L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:46 Away L 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 13:18 Away W 4-1
10/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:49 Home W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.