On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets go head to head against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Nikolaj Ehlers going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Ehlers stats and insights

Ehlers has scored in three of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

Ehlers has picked up two assists on the power play.

Ehlers averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.5%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Ehlers recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Devils 2 2 0 14:54 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 1 0 1 14:59 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:49 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 13:57 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:33 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 13:49 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:46 Away L 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 13:18 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:49 Home W 4-2

Jets vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.