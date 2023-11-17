Will Nate Schmidt Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 17?
Will Nate Schmidt light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets play the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Nate Schmidt score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Schmidt stats and insights
- Schmidt is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.
- Schmidt has no points on the power play.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 52 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Schmidt recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:27
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:57
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|16:45
|Home
|W 4-2
Jets vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
