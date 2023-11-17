The Winnipeg Jets, Mark Scheifele among them, meet the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Looking to wager on Scheifele's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Mark Scheifele vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Scheifele Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Scheifele has averaged 20:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In five of 15 games this year, Scheifele has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 12 of 15 games this season, Scheifele has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 15 games this year, Scheifele has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Scheifele hits the over on his points over/under is 62.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Scheifele going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Scheifele Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 52 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 15 Games 2 18 Points 1 5 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

