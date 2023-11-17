Kyle Connor will be on the ice when the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres play at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. Considering a bet on Connor in the Jets-Sabres matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Kyle Connor vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Connor Season Stats Insights

Connor has averaged 20:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

In eight of 15 games this season, Connor has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 10 of 15 games this season, Connor has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In seven of 15 games this year, Connor has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Connor's implied probability to go over his point total is 37.7% based on the odds.

Connor has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Connor Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 15 Games 2 20 Points 2 13 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

