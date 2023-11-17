Joshua Morrissey and the Winnipeg Jets will meet the Buffalo Sabres at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Morrissey against the Sabres, we have plenty of info to help.

Joshua Morrissey vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Morrissey Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Morrissey has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 24:21 on the ice per game.

In one of 15 games this year, Morrissey has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Morrissey has a point in eight of 15 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Morrissey has an assist in eight of 15 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Morrissey hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 53.5% of Morrissey going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Morrissey Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 52 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 15 Games 2 14 Points 1 1 Goals 1 13 Assists 0

