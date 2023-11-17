Top Player Prop Bets for Jets vs. Sabres on November 17, 2023
Jeff Skinner and Kyle Connor are among the players with prop bets available when the Buffalo Sabres and the Winnipeg Jets square off at Canada Life Centre on Friday (at 8:00 PM ET).
Jets vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jets vs. Sabres Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Kyle Connor Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Connor is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors (20 total points), having put up 13 goals and seven assists.
Connor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 14
|2
|1
|3
|5
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 9
|3
|1
|4
|7
|at Blues
|Nov. 7
|2
|1
|3
|7
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's top contributors through 15 games, with five goals and 13 assists.
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 9
|0
|4
|4
|4
|at Blues
|Nov. 7
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Joshua Morrissey has one goal and 13 assists for Winnipeg.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 14
|0
|4
|4
|3
|vs. Stars
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blues
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|0
NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres
Jeff Skinner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Skinner's seven goals and six assists in 16 games for Buffalo add up to 13 total points on the season.
Skinner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 14
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Penguins
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 10
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|3
Casey Mittelstadt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Casey Mittelstadt has totaled 13 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has three goals and 10 assists.
Mittelstadt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Penguins
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
