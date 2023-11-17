Jeff Skinner and Kyle Connor are among the players with prop bets available when the Buffalo Sabres and the Winnipeg Jets square off at Canada Life Centre on Friday (at 8:00 PM ET).

Jets vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jets vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Connor is one of Winnipeg's leading contributors (20 total points), having put up 13 goals and seven assists.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 14 2 1 3 5 vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 vs. Predators Nov. 9 3 1 4 7 at Blues Nov. 7 2 1 3 7 at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 0 0 3

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Mark Scheifele is another of Winnipeg's top contributors through 15 games, with five goals and 13 assists.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 1 1 4 vs. Predators Nov. 9 0 4 4 4 at Blues Nov. 7 1 2 3 3 at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 0 0 2

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Joshua Morrissey has one goal and 13 assists for Winnipeg.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Devils Nov. 14 0 4 4 3 vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 vs. Predators Nov. 9 0 0 0 1 at Blues Nov. 7 0 2 2 2 at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Jeff Skinner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Skinner's seven goals and six assists in 16 games for Buffalo add up to 13 total points on the season.

Skinner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 14 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Nov. 11 0 0 0 5 vs. Wild Nov. 10 1 1 2 4 at Hurricanes Nov. 7 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 4 1 0 1 3

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Casey Mittelstadt has totaled 13 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has three goals and 10 assists.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 14 0 1 1 0 at Penguins Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes Nov. 7 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Nov. 4 0 1 1 3

