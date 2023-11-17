The Winnipeg Jets (8-5-2), coming off a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils, host the Buffalo Sabres (7-8-1) at Canada Life Centre on Friday, November 17 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG-B. The Sabres fell to the Boston Bruins 5-2 in their most recent game.

Jets vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Jets (-175) Sabres (+145) 6.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets Betting Insights

The Jets have won seven of their nine games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (77.8%).

Winnipeg has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jets' implied win probability is 63.6%.

Winnipeg's 15 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals nine times.

Jets vs Sabres Additional Info

Jets vs. Sabres Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 55 (7th) Goals 46 (21st) 49 (15th) Goals Allowed 52 (19th) 11 (16th) Power Play Goals 5 (29th) 15 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (13th)

Jets Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Winnipeg has gone 6-2-2 overall, with an 8-2-0 record against the spread.

Winnipeg went over in six of its past 10 games.

The Jets and their opponents have averaged 6.1 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.4 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During their past 10 games, the Jets have scored 0.7 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Jets offense's 55 total goals (3.7 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.

On defense, the Jets have allowed 49 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 15th in NHL action.

The team's goal differential is 10th-best in the league at +6.

