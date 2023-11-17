Two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Winnipeg Jets meet the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at Canada Life Centre -- the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET -- are the Jets' Kyle Connor and the Sabres' Jeff Skinner.

Jets vs. Sabres Game Information

Jets Players to Watch

One of the leading offensive players this season for Winnipeg, Connor has 20 points in 15 games (13 goals, seven assists).

Mark Scheifele is another important player for Winnipeg, with 18 points (1.2 per game) -- scoring five goals and adding 13 assists.

Joshua Morrissey has 14 points for Winnipeg, via one goal and 13 assists.

In three games, Laurent Brossoit's record is 1-1-1. He has conceded 10 goals (3.25 goals against average) and has racked up 68 saves.

Sabres Players to Watch

Skinner's seven goals and six assists in 16 matchups give him 13 points on the season.

Buffalo's Casey Mittelstadt has posted 13 total points (0.8 per game), with three goals and 10 assists.

This season, Tage Thompson has six goals and six assists for Winnipeg.

In the crease, Eric Comrie's record stands at 1-1-0 on the season, allowing six goals (2.4 goals against average) and compiling 64 saves with a .914% save percentage (21st in the league).

Jets vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 4th 3.67 Goals Scored 2.88 23rd 18th 3.27 Goals Allowed 3.25 16th 7th 32.9 Shots 29.1 25th 7th 28.1 Shots Allowed 30.8 18th 18th 19.64% Power Play % 10.64% 29th 27th 72.22% Penalty Kill % 83.61% 11th

