Jets vs. Sabres November 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when the Winnipeg Jets meet the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at Canada Life Centre -- the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET -- are the Jets' Kyle Connor and the Sabres' Jeff Skinner.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Jets vs. Sabres Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 17
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Jets (-175)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Jets Players to Watch
- One of the leading offensive players this season for Winnipeg, Connor has 20 points in 15 games (13 goals, seven assists).
- Mark Scheifele is another important player for Winnipeg, with 18 points (1.2 per game) -- scoring five goals and adding 13 assists.
- Joshua Morrissey has 14 points for Winnipeg, via one goal and 13 assists.
- In three games, Laurent Brossoit's record is 1-1-1. He has conceded 10 goals (3.25 goals against average) and has racked up 68 saves.
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Sabres Players to Watch
- Skinner's seven goals and six assists in 16 matchups give him 13 points on the season.
- Buffalo's Casey Mittelstadt has posted 13 total points (0.8 per game), with three goals and 10 assists.
- This season, Tage Thompson has six goals and six assists for Winnipeg.
- In the crease, Eric Comrie's record stands at 1-1-0 on the season, allowing six goals (2.4 goals against average) and compiling 64 saves with a .914% save percentage (21st in the league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jets vs. Sabres Stat Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|4th
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|2.88
|23rd
|18th
|3.27
|Goals Allowed
|3.25
|16th
|7th
|32.9
|Shots
|29.1
|25th
|7th
|28.1
|Shots Allowed
|30.8
|18th
|18th
|19.64%
|Power Play %
|10.64%
|29th
|27th
|72.22%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.61%
|11th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.