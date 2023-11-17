Jets vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 17
The Winnipeg Jets (8-5-2) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (7-8-1) at Canada Life Centre on Friday, November 17 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG-B. The Jets defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-3 in their last outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.
The Jets have gone 6-2-2 in their past 10 games, totaling 39 goals while conceding 27 in that time. On 35 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (20.0%).
Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which squad we pick to emerge with the victory in Friday's action on the ice.
Jets vs. Sabres Predictions for Friday
Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Jets 4, Sabres 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-175)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Sabres Additional Info
Jets Splits and Trends
- The Jets have gone 1-2-3 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 8-5-2.
- Winnipeg is 1-1-1 (three points) in its three games decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Jets recorded just one goal, they lost.
- Winnipeg finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).
- The Jets have scored three or more goals in 11 games (8-2-1, 17 points).
- In the five games when Winnipeg has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 3-2-0 record (six points).
- In the 11 games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 5-4-2 (12 points).
- The Jets have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-1-0 to register six points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|6th
|3.67
|Goals Scored
|2.88
|23rd
|18th
|3.27
|Goals Allowed
|3.25
|16th
|7th
|32.9
|Shots
|29.1
|25th
|7th
|28.1
|Shots Allowed
|30.8
|18th
|18th
|19.64%
|Power Play %
|10.64%
|29th
|27th
|72.22%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.61%
|11th
Jets vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
