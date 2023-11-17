The Winnipeg Jets (8-5-2) square off against the Buffalo Sabres (7-8-1) at Canada Life Centre on Friday, November 17 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG-B. The Jets defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-3 in their last outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins.

The Jets have gone 6-2-2 in their past 10 games, totaling 39 goals while conceding 27 in that time. On 35 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (20.0%).

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which squad we pick to emerge with the victory in Friday's action on the ice.

Jets vs. Sabres Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final result of Jets 4, Sabres 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-175)

Jets (-175) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Sabres Additional Info

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have gone 1-2-3 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 8-5-2.

Winnipeg is 1-1-1 (three points) in its three games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Jets recorded just one goal, they lost.

Winnipeg finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Jets have scored three or more goals in 11 games (8-2-1, 17 points).

In the five games when Winnipeg has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 3-2-0 record (six points).

In the 11 games when it outshot its opponent, Winnipeg is 5-4-2 (12 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-1-0 to register six points.

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 6th 3.67 Goals Scored 2.88 23rd 18th 3.27 Goals Allowed 3.25 16th 7th 32.9 Shots 29.1 25th 7th 28.1 Shots Allowed 30.8 18th 18th 19.64% Power Play % 10.64% 29th 27th 72.22% Penalty Kill % 83.61% 11th

Jets vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

