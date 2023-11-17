The Winnipeg Jets (8-5-2) are favored when they host the Buffalo Sabres (7-8-1) on Friday, November 17. The Jets are -185 on the moneyline to win against the Sabres (+150) in the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and MSG-B.

Jets vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jets vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Jets vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Buffalo has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in six of 16 games this season.

The Jets have gone 7-2 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Sabres have been listed as the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent three times.

Winnipeg has had moneyline odds of -185 or shorter in only one game this season, and won.

Buffalo is 2-3 when oddsmakers have made them underdogs of +150 or longer on the moneyline.

Jets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 8-2 6-3-1 6.1 3.90 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.90 2.70 7 20.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 6-4 5-5-0 6.7 3.30 3.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 3.30 3.30 3 11.5% Record as ML Favorite 6-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-3 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 0-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

