Coming off a victory last time out, the Winnipeg Jets will host the Buffalo Sabres (who lost their previous game) on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can tune in on ESPN+ and MSG-B to see the Jets play the Sabres.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Jets vs Sabres Additional Info

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have allowed 49 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 15th in NHL action in goals against.

The Jets score the seventh-most goals in the league (55 total, 3.7 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Jets have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Jets have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kyle Connor 15 13 7 20 8 7 - Mark Scheifele 15 5 13 18 7 7 51.2% Joshua Morrissey 15 1 13 14 13 8 - Cole Perfetti 15 5 8 13 4 3 38% Alex Iafallo 15 4 9 13 3 7 25%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres concede 3.2 goals per game (52 in total), 19th in the league.

The Sabres have 46 goals this season (2.9 per game), 21st in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Sabres have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Sabres have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 33 goals over that time.

Sabres Key Players