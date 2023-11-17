The injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (8-5-2) ahead of their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (7-8-1) currently includes three players. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Ville Heinola D Out Ankle
Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder
Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Eric Comrie G Out Lower Body
Tage Thompson C Out Upper Body
Zachary Benson LW Out Lower Body
Alex Tuch RW Questionable Upper Body
Henri Jokiharju D Questionable Illness
Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jets vs. Sabres Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Arena: Canada Life Centre

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Jets Season Insights

  • The Jets score the third-most goals in the league (55 total, 3.7 per game).
  • It has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +6.

Sabres Season Insights

  • The Sabres have 46 goals this season (2.9 per game), 20th in the league.
  • Buffalo allows 3.2 goals per game (52 total), which ranks 21st in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -6, they are 21st in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jets vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Jets (-175) Sabres (+145) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.