The injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (8-5-2) ahead of their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (7-8-1) currently includes three players. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17.

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Eric Comrie G Out Lower Body Tage Thompson C Out Upper Body Zachary Benson LW Out Lower Body Alex Tuch RW Questionable Upper Body Henri Jokiharju D Questionable Illness Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles

Jets vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba Arena: Canada Life Centre

Jets Season Insights

The Jets score the third-most goals in the league (55 total, 3.7 per game).

It has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +6.

Sabres Season Insights

The Sabres have 46 goals this season (2.9 per game), 20th in the league.

Buffalo allows 3.2 goals per game (52 total), which ranks 21st in the league.

With a goal differential of -6, they are 21st in the league.

Jets vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-175) Sabres (+145) 6.5

