Jets vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - November 17
The injury report for the Winnipeg Jets (8-5-2) ahead of their matchup with the Buffalo Sabres (7-8-1) currently includes three players. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17.
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Rasmus Kupari
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Eric Comrie
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|Tage Thompson
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Zachary Benson
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alex Tuch
|RW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Henri Jokiharju
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
Jets vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets score the third-most goals in the league (55 total, 3.7 per game).
- It has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +6.
Sabres Season Insights
- The Sabres have 46 goals this season (2.9 per game), 20th in the league.
- Buffalo allows 3.2 goals per game (52 total), which ranks 21st in the league.
- With a goal differential of -6, they are 21st in the league.
Jets vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-175)
|Sabres (+145)
|6.5
