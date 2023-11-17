Will Dylan Samberg score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Dylan Samberg score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Samberg stats and insights

  • Samberg is yet to score through 15 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.
  • Samberg has zero points on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 52 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Samberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 13:33 Home W 6-3
11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:53 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:10 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 5-3
11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:35 Away L 5-2
10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:42 Away L 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:44 Away W 4-1
10/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:59 Home W 4-2

Jets vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

