Can we expect David Gustafsson finding the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets face off with the Buffalo Sabres at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will David Gustafsson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

  • In two of 11 games this season, Gustafsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.
  • Gustafsson has no points on the power play.
  • Gustafsson's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 52 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 6:40 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 7:41 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:23 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 5-3
11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:40 Away L 5-2
10/30/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 8:38 Home L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:00 Away L 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:23 Away W 4-1
10/24/2023 Blues 1 1 0 9:43 Home W 4-2
10/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:38 Away W 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

