Cole Perfetti will be among those on the ice Friday when his Winnipeg Jets play the Buffalo Sabres at Canada Life Centre. Does a wager on Perfetti intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Cole Perfetti vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Perfetti Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Perfetti has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 13:56 on the ice per game.

In five of 15 games this season, Perfetti has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 15 games this year, Perfetti has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Perfetti has an assist in seven of 15 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Perfetti has an implied probability of 53.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Perfetti having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Perfetti Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 52 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 15 Games 2 13 Points 0 5 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.