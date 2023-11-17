When the Winnipeg Jets play the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, will Cole Perfetti light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Cole Perfetti score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Perfetti stats and insights

In five of 15 games this season, Perfetti has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

On the power play, Perfetti has accumulated two goals and one assist.

Perfetti's shooting percentage is 15.6%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 52 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Perfetti recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Devils 2 1 1 13:26 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:32 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 1 1 0 14:50 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 1 1 0 16:12 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:20 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:59 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 15:12 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:33 Away L 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 10:40 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 12:47 Home W 4-2

Jets vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

