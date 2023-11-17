Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal when the Winnipeg Jets face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Axel Jonsson-Fjallby score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Jonsson-Fjallby 2022-23 stats and insights

In six of 50 games last season, Jonsson-Fjallby scored -- but just one goal each time.

Jonsson-Fjallby produced zero points on the power play last season.

Jonsson-Fjallby's shooting percentage last season was 11.1%. He averaged 0.7 shots per game.

Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats

The Sabres allowed 297 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 26th in league action in goals against.

The Sabres secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Jets vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

