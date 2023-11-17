The Winnipeg Jets, including Alex Iafallo, take the ice Friday against the Buffalo Sabres at Canada Life Centre, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Iafallo's props versus the Sabres? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alex Iafallo vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Iafallo Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Iafallo has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 17:45 on the ice per game.

Iafallo has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

Iafallo has a point in seven of 15 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Iafallo has had an assist in a game five times this season over 15 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Iafallo's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Iafallo has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Iafallo Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 52 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 15 Games 2 13 Points 0 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

