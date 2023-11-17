Will Alex Iafallo find the back of the net when the Winnipeg Jets take on the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Alex Iafallo score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Iafallo stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, Iafallo has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Sabres yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Iafallo averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are conceding 52 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Iafallo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:02 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 2 0 2 16:26 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 4 0 4 16:33 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 19:02 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:50 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:59 Away L 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:54 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:46 Home W 4-2

Jets vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

