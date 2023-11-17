Will Adam Lowry Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 17?
On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Adam Lowry going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Adam Lowry score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lowry stats and insights
- In one of 15 games so far this season, Lowry has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.
- Lowry has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lowry recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/14/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|13:26
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|18:25
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:03
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|16:42
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|14:45
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|16:52
|Home
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jets vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.