On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Winnipeg Jets match up against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Adam Lowry going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Adam Lowry score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Lowry stats and insights

In one of 15 games so far this season, Lowry has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.

He has not played against the Sabres yet this season.

Lowry has zero points on the power play.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 52 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Lowry recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:54 Home W 6-3 11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:24 Home L 3-2 11/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 13:26 Home W 6-3 11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:43 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 18:25 Away W 5-3 11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:03 Away L 5-2 10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 16:42 Away L 4-3 SO 10/26/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 14:45 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:52 Home W 4-2

Jets vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSG-B

ESPN+ and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.