2023 The RSM Classic Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 1
Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) in Saint Simons Island, Georgia will host the 2023 The RSM Classic from November 16-19 ($8.4M purse), with Ludvig Aberg the favorite (+1200) and Adam Svensson the most recent winner.
The RSM Classic First Round Information
- Start Time: 8:00 AM ET
- Venue: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Location: Saint Simons Island, Georgia
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,005 yards
The RSM Classic Best Odds to Win
Ludvig Aberg
- Tee Time: 8:33 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1200
Aberg Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10th
|-19
|8
|68-65-72-64
|Shriners Children's Open
|13th
|-16
|4
|69-69-68-62
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2nd
|-18
|0
|67-69-66-68
Russell Henley
- Tee Time: 9:39 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +1400
Henley Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|TOUR Championship
|14th
|-9
|13
|65-71-72-66
|BMW Championship
|8th
|-9
|8
|69-69-70-63
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6th
|-11
|4
|67-68-67-67
Cameron Young
- Tee Time: 8:33 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +2000
Young Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54th
|-13
|14
|65-74-72-64
|BMW Championship
|15th
|-6
|11
|67-71-68-68
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31st
|-6
|9
|67-71-69-67
Corey Conners
- Tee Time: 8:33 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +2500
Conners Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|TOUR Championship
|26th
|-1
|20
|70-71-66-74
|BMW Championship
|10th
|-7
|10
|67-70-67-69
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6th
|-11
|4
|67-72-65-65
J.T. Poston
- Tee Time: 9:50 AM ET
- Odds to Win: +3000
Poston Last 3 Tournament Results
|Finish
|Score
|Strokes Back
|Round by Round
|Shriners Children's Open
|3rd
|-18
|2
|63-69-68-66
|BMW Championship
|22nd
|-4
|13
|69-68-73-66
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24th
|-7
|8
|66-67-70-70
The RSM Classic Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Eric Cole
|+3000
|Alex Noren
|+3500
|Si Woo Kim
|+3500
|Adam Svensson
|+3500
|Denny McCarthy
|+3500
|Justin Suh
|+4000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+4000
|Matt Kuchar
|+4000
|Billy Horschel
|+4000
|Brendon Todd
|+4000
