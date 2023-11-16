The North Dakota State Bison (2-0) will meet the Montana Grizzlies (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

North Dakota State vs. Montana Game Information

North Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)

Grant Nelson: 17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK Boden Skunberg: 15.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Andrew Morgan: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Tajavis Miller: 7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacari White: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Montana Top Players (2022-23)

Josh Bannan: 15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Aanen Moody: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Dischon Thomas: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Brandon Whitney: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Lonnell Martin Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Dakota State vs. Montana Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Montana Rank Montana AVG North Dakota State AVG North Dakota State Rank 235th 69.3 Points Scored 72.8 149th 120th 68.2 Points Allowed 73.2 271st 351st 27.7 Rebounds 33.5 74th 341st 6.0 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.5 166th 264th 12.1 Assists 11.2 319th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.2 113th

