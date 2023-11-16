North Dakota State vs. Montana November 16 Tickets & Start Time
The North Dakota State Bison (2-0) will meet the Montana Grizzlies (1-0) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
North Dakota State vs. Montana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 16
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Dakota State Top Players (2022-23)
- Grant Nelson: 17.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Boden Skunberg: 15.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andrew Morgan: 10.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tajavis Miller: 7.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacari White: 7.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Montana Top Players (2022-23)
- Josh Bannan: 15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Aanen Moody: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Dischon Thomas: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Brandon Whitney: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lonnell Martin Jr.: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Dakota State vs. Montana Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Montana Rank
|Montana AVG
|North Dakota State AVG
|North Dakota State Rank
|235th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|72.8
|149th
|120th
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|73.2
|271st
|351st
|27.7
|Rebounds
|33.5
|74th
|341st
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|264th
|12.1
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.2
|113th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.