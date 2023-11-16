Thursday's game features the Montana Grizzlies (2-1) and the North Dakota State Bison (2-2) squaring off at Dahlberg Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-61 win for heavily favored Montana according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

North Dakota State vs. Montana Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Missoula, Montana

Venue: Dahlberg Arena

North Dakota State vs. Montana Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana 80, North Dakota State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota State vs. Montana

Computer Predicted Spread: Montana (-19.1)

Montana (-19.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

North Dakota State Performance Insights

On offense, North Dakota State posted 72.8 points per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 73.2 points per contest on defense (271st-ranked).

Last year the Bison grabbed 33.5 boards per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 30.7 rebounds per contest (148th-ranked).

North Dakota State ranked 319th in college basketball with 11.2 assists per game.

The Bison ranked 0-worst in the nation with 8.7 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they committed 11.2 turnovers per game (113th-ranked in college basketball).

The Bison were 166th in the nation with 7.5 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 209th with a 33.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

North Dakota State ceded 7.4 three-pointers per game (204th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.8% (187th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Of the shots taken by North Dakota State last year, 61.4% of them were two-pointers (71.5% of the team's made baskets) and 38.6% were threes (28.5%).

