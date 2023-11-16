How to Watch North Dakota State vs. Montana on TV or Live Stream - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Montana Grizzlies (2-1) go up against the North Dakota State Bison (2-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
North Dakota State vs. Montana Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
- Denver vs SIU-Edwardsville (6:00 PM ET | November 16)
- William & Mary vs Omaha (9:00 PM ET | November 16)
North Dakota State Stats Insights
- The Bison shot 45.5% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 45.1% the Grizzlies' opponents shot last season.
- North Dakota State compiled a 9-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Bison were the 74th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Grizzlies finished 341st.
- The Bison scored just 4.6 more points per game last year (72.8) than the Grizzlies allowed their opponents to score (68.2).
- North Dakota State went 12-9 last season when it scored more than 68.2 points.
North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, North Dakota State averaged 77.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.9.
- At home, the Bison allowed 69.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.9).
- Beyond the arc, North Dakota State sunk fewer triples on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (8.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (35.7%) as well.
North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Mount Marty
|W 93-66
|Scheels Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 89-60
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/14/2023
|UC Davis
|L 68-53
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin-Stout
|-
|Scheels Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
