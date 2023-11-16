The Montana Grizzlies (2-1) go up against the North Dakota State Bison (2-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

North Dakota State vs. Montana Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota State Stats Insights

The Bison shot 45.5% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 45.1% the Grizzlies' opponents shot last season.

North Dakota State compiled a 9-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.1% from the field.

The Bison were the 74th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Grizzlies finished 341st.

The Bison scored just 4.6 more points per game last year (72.8) than the Grizzlies allowed their opponents to score (68.2).

North Dakota State went 12-9 last season when it scored more than 68.2 points.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

At home, North Dakota State averaged 77.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.9.

At home, the Bison allowed 69.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.9).

Beyond the arc, North Dakota State sunk fewer triples on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (8.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (35.7%) as well.

