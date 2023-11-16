The Montana Grizzlies (2-1) go up against the North Dakota State Bison (2-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

North Dakota State vs. Montana Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

North Dakota State Stats Insights

  • The Bison shot 45.5% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 45.1% the Grizzlies' opponents shot last season.
  • North Dakota State compiled a 9-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Bison were the 74th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Grizzlies finished 341st.
  • The Bison scored just 4.6 more points per game last year (72.8) than the Grizzlies allowed their opponents to score (68.2).
  • North Dakota State went 12-9 last season when it scored more than 68.2 points.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, North Dakota State averaged 77.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.9.
  • At home, the Bison allowed 69.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.9).
  • Beyond the arc, North Dakota State sunk fewer triples on the road (7.4 per game) than at home (8.0) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (35.7%) as well.

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Mount Marty W 93-66 Scheels Center
11/11/2023 @ Creighton L 89-60 CHI Health Center Omaha
11/14/2023 UC Davis L 68-53 Dahlberg Arena
11/16/2023 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena
11/20/2023 Wisconsin-Stout - Scheels Center
11/25/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena

