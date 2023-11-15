Timberwolves vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2) will look to build on a seven-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Phoenix Suns (4-6) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Footprint Center as 5.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSN. The over/under is 224.5 in the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Timberwolves vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-5.5
|224.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats
- Minnesota has played three games this season that have gone over 224.5 combined points scored.
- Minnesota's games this season have had an average of 214.8 points, 9.7 fewer points than this game's total.
- Minnesota is 7-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Timberwolves have won in three of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Minnesota has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +180.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Timberwolves vs Suns Additional Info
|Suns vs Timberwolves Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Timberwolves Prediction
|Suns vs Timberwolves Players to Watch
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Timberwolves vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|6
|60%
|111.8
|223.7
|112.1
|215
|225.2
|Timberwolves
|3
|30%
|111.9
|223.7
|102.9
|215
|220.9
Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends
- This year, Minnesota is 5-0-0 at home against the spread (1.000 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-3-0 ATS (.400).
- The Timberwolves average only 0.2 fewer points per game (111.9) than the Suns give up (112.1).
- When it scores more than 112.1 points, Minnesota is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Timberwolves
|7-3
|0-0
|5-5
|Suns
|5-5
|1-2
|6-4
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves vs. Suns Point Insights
|Timberwolves
|Suns
|111.9
|111.8
|17
|18
|4-2
|4-3
|5-1
|4-3
|102.9
|112.1
|1
|14
|7-2
|4-1
|8-1
|3-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.