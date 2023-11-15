On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (2-2) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-2) at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSN.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Wednesday, November 15

Wednesday, November 15 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, BSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Timberwolves Games

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards averaged 24.6 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 5.8 boards.

Rudy Gobert's numbers last season were 13.4 points, 11.6 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 65.9% from the field (second in NBA).

Kyle Anderson's numbers last season were 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the field.

Jaden McDaniels recorded 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Naz Reid's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker put up 27.8 points last year, plus 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists.

Per game, Kevin Durant posted 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also posted 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Bradley Beal recorded 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also made 50.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic posted 13.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Drew Eubanks collected 6.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He sank 64.1% of his shots from the field.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Suns Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Suns Timberwolves 113.6 Points Avg. 115.8 111.6 Points Allowed Avg. 115.8 46.7% Field Goal % 49.0% 37.4% Three Point % 36.5%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.