The Phoenix Suns (4-6), on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, aim to halt a four-game home losing streak when hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (8-2).

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Suns matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSN

AZFamily and BSN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Timberwolves vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns average 111.8 points per game (18th in the league) while giving up 112.1 per contest (14th in the NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.

The Timberwolves put up 111.9 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 102.9 per outing (first in NBA). They have a +90 scoring differential and outscore opponents by nine points per game.

These two teams average a combined 223.7 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 215 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than this contest's total.

Phoenix has covered five times in 10 chances against the spread this season.

Minnesota has compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Timberwolves and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +3000 +1400 - Suns +650 +325 -

