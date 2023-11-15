The Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards included, square off versus the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his previous game, a 104-101 win against the Warriors, Edwards tallied 20 points, four assists and three steals.

Below, we dig into Edwards' stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 26.5 (-114)

Over 26.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-141)

Over 4.5 (-141) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-143)

Over 4.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-120)

Looking to bet on one or more of Edwards's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Suns conceded 111.6 points per game last year, sixth in the league.

Giving up 42.9 rebounds per game last season, the Suns were 11th in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Suns were third in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 23.4 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Suns were ranked third in the league last year, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Anthony Edwards vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 40 31 0 6 3 1 1 1/13/2023 37 31 6 3 2 0 2 11/9/2022 35 11 3 6 0 0 2 11/1/2022 40 24 6 1 5 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.