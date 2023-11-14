How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (6-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-2) on November 14, 2023 at Chase Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info
|Timberwolves vs Warriors Injury Report
|Timberwolves vs Warriors Players to Watch
|Timberwolves vs Warriors Betting Trends & Stats
|Timberwolves vs Warriors Prediction
|Timberwolves vs Warriors Odds/Over/Under
|Timberwolves vs Warriors Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves make 49.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
- In games Minnesota shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Warriors are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at fifth.
- The Timberwolves record 112.8 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 111.4 the Warriors give up.
- Minnesota has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 111.4 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Timberwolves are putting up 5.0 more points per game (115.0) than they are when playing on the road (110.0).
- In 2023-24, Minnesota is allowing 96.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 111.0.
- At home, the Timberwolves are making 0.6 more threes per game (11.4) than on the road (10.8). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to when playing on the road (36.4%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
|Jordan McLaughlin
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.