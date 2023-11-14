The Golden State Warriors (6-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (7-2) on November 14, 2023 at Chase Center.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports

Timberwolves vs Warriors Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves make 49.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

In games Minnesota shoots better than 45.7% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Warriors are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at fifth.

The Timberwolves record 112.8 points per game, only 1.4 more points than the 111.4 the Warriors give up.

Minnesota has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Timberwolves are putting up 5.0 more points per game (115.0) than they are when playing on the road (110.0).

In 2023-24, Minnesota is allowing 96.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 111.0.

At home, the Timberwolves are making 0.6 more threes per game (11.4) than on the road (10.8). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to when playing on the road (36.4%).

Timberwolves Injuries