Timberwolves vs. Warriors November 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:19 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (1-2), on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Chase Center, take on the Golden State Warriors (3-1). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and BSN.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA, BSN
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Timberwolves Games
- November 8 at home vs the Pelicans
- November 4 at home vs the Jazz
- November 12 at the Warriors
- November 10 at the Spurs
- November 6 at home vs the Celtics
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards put up 24.6 points, 5.8 boards and 4.4 assists last season, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 36.8% from downtown, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Rudy Gobert posted 13.4 points last season, plus 1.2 assists and 11.6 boards.
- Kyle Anderson averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Jaden McDaniels recorded 12.1 points, 1.9 assists and 3.9 boards.
- Naz Reid's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 53.6% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made treys.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry recorded 29.4 points, 6.1 boards and 6.3 assists last season. He also sank 49.3% of his shots from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc (sixth in NBA), with 4.9 triples per contest.
- Draymond Green's numbers last season were 8.5 points, 7.2 boards and 6.8 assists per game. He sank 52.7% of his shots from the floor.
- Chris Paul averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 8.9 assists. He drained 44.0% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
- Kevon Looney recorded 7.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He made 63.0% of his shots from the floor.
- Last season, Andrew Wiggins collected 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He sank 47.3% of his shots from the floor and 39.6% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Warriors
|Timberwolves
|118.9
|Points Avg.
|115.8
|117.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.8
|47.9%
|Field Goal %
|49.0%
|38.5%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.