Tuesday's game between the UC Davis Aggies (2-1) and North Dakota State Bison (2-1) matching up at Dahlberg Arena has a projected final score of 86-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UC Davis, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the game.

North Dakota State vs. UC Davis Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana Venue: Dahlberg Arena

North Dakota State vs. UC Davis Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Davis 86, North Dakota State 65

Spread & Total Prediction for North Dakota State vs. UC Davis

Computer Predicted Spread: UC Davis (-20.4)

UC Davis (-20.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Dakota State Performance Insights

North Dakota State was 149th in the nation in points scored (72.8 per game) and 271st in points conceded (73.2) last season.

Last season, the Bison were 74th in the country in rebounds (33.5 per game) and 148th in rebounds allowed (30.7).

North Dakota State was 319th in the nation in assists (11.2 per game) last season.

Last year, the Bison were 166th in the nation in 3-point makes (7.5 per game) and 209th in 3-point percentage (33.6%).

North Dakota State was 204th in the country in 3-pointers allowed (7.4 per game) and 187th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.8%) last year.

Last year, the Bison attempted 61.4% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 38.6% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.5% of the Bison's buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.5% were 3-pointers.

