The North Dakota State Bison (2-1) square off against the UC Davis Aggies (2-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

North Dakota State vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana TV: ESPN+

North Dakota State Stats Insights

Last season, the Bison had a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Aggies' opponents hit.

North Dakota State went 9-6 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.

The Aggies ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bison finished 74th.

Last year, the Bison recorded 72.8 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 71.1 the Aggies gave up.

When North Dakota State scored more than 71.1 points last season, it went 9-5.

North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

North Dakota State posted 77.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.

In home games, the Bison allowed 4.3 fewer points per game (69.6) than when playing on the road (73.9).

When it comes to three-point shooting, North Dakota State performed better when playing at home last year, making 8.0 treys per game with a 35.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage in road games.

North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule