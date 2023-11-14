How to Watch North Dakota State vs. UC Davis on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Dakota State Bison (2-1) square off against the UC Davis Aggies (2-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
North Dakota State vs. UC Davis Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
North Dakota State Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bison had a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Aggies' opponents hit.
- North Dakota State went 9-6 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Aggies ranked 79th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bison finished 74th.
- Last year, the Bison recorded 72.8 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 71.1 the Aggies gave up.
- When North Dakota State scored more than 71.1 points last season, it went 9-5.
North Dakota State Home & Away Comparison
- North Dakota State posted 77.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.9 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 9.0 points per contest.
- In home games, the Bison allowed 4.3 fewer points per game (69.6) than when playing on the road (73.9).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, North Dakota State performed better when playing at home last year, making 8.0 treys per game with a 35.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.4 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage in road games.
North Dakota State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|W 80-76
|University Arena
|11/8/2023
|Mount Marty
|W 93-66
|Scheels Center
|11/11/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 89-60
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|11/14/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/20/2023
|Wisconsin-Stout
|-
|Scheels Center
