When the Winnipeg Jets square off against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Nino Niederreiter score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Nino Niederreiter score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Niederreiter stats and insights

  • Niederreiter has scored in three of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Niederreiter's shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are allowing 48 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Niederreiter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:30 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:57 Home W 6-3
11/7/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:58 Away W 5-2
11/4/2023 Coyotes 3 3 0 16:05 Away W 5-3
11/2/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:41 Away L 5-2
10/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 14:11 Away L 4-3 SO
10/26/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 15:18 Away W 4-1
10/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:53 Home W 4-2
10/21/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:48 Away W 3-2 OT

Jets vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

