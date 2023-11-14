Nikolaj Ehlers will be among those in action Tuesday when his Winnipeg Jets meet the New Jersey Devils at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Ehlers in that upcoming Jets-Devils matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Nikolaj Ehlers vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Ehlers Season Stats Insights

Ehlers' plus-minus this season, in 15:00 per game on the ice, is -4.

In two of 14 games this year, Ehlers has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Ehlers has a point in five of 14 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Ehlers has posted an assist in a game three times this year in 14 games played, including multiple assists once.

Ehlers' odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Ehlers going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Ehlers Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 48 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 14 Games 2 6 Points 2 2 Goals 2 4 Assists 0

