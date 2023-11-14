Will Nikolaj Ehlers Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 14?
Should you bet on Nikolaj Ehlers to light the lamp when the Winnipeg Jets and the New Jersey Devils face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Nikolaj Ehlers score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Ehlers stats and insights
- Ehlers has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Ehlers' shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 48 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.2 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Ehlers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|14:59
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:25
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/4/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|13:57
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/2/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:33
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|13:49
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/28/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:46
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|10/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|13:18
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/21/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Jets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
